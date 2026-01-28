MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New video shows the arrest of a man who, police say, was fueled by hate when he threatened a rabbi.

The takedown of Christopher Martinez near the synagogue was caught on body camera footage by Miami Beach Police.

According to police, Martinez assaulted a local rabbi on Oct. 7, 2025, just two years removed from the deadliest ever terrorist attack in Israel and during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

“Brandished an item that appeared to be a silver handgun and proceeded to convey derogatory slurs,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess.

The arrest report reads “The defendant was mumbling murder and Jew.”

Officers found Martinez outside Temple Beit Chabad near 11th Street and Alton Road in South Beach.

“Yeah, that’s the number one guy we arrest. He has like 90 arrests from us. Ocean Drive terror,” said an officer of Martinez on body camera video.

Synagogue congregants pointed out Martinez’s bag after they flagged down officers and told them that the suspect had followed the victim to a nearby drugstore.

“This guy followed him all the way to Walgreens,” said a witness.

Detectives quickly searched for what they thought was a silver gun that Martinez had allegedly brandished.

“That’s where he thinks he got rid of it,” an officer is heard saying to another officer as they searched the coolers and aisles of the store.

But ultimately, officers breathed a sigh of relief when they learned the alleged gun was actually a pistol-shaped lighter that Martinez was allegedly carrying.

In bond court the day after his arrest, Judge Mindy S. Glazer spoke about the incident.

“Fake pistol, looks like a real pistol. He threatened to kill the rabbi,” she said.

But Martinez is a familiar face to the police department and a fixture in Miami-Dade County jail.

Months before the alleged October attack, 7News aired the story of Martinez’s arrest for allegedly assaulting a Washington Avenue smoke shop owner with a knife.

The victim in this case filmed Martinez walking away from the scene with an apparent knife in his hand.

“Hey! I got you on camera. You’re going to jail. Stop!” the victim yells. “The police are right here! Wait!”

Martinez was then caught, cuffed, and appeared in bond court, where prosecutors read his criminal history.

“Habitual offender in our city. He has over 80 arrests,” she said.

As for the October alleged attack, luckily, it was just a lighter, but Martinez made yet another trip to Miami-Dade County jail.

Martinez was initially arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm, which is a felony. But then it was reduced to a misdemeanor, and he received probation.

Court records show Martinez violated his probation earlier this month and has now returned to prison.

