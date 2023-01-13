MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Ocean Drive will be closed off for the 46th annual Art Deco.

Starting Friday, vehicular traffic will be closed from Fifth to 13th streets until 1:00 a.m., Monday.

The Art Deco weekend is a community cultural festival that celebrates Miami’s architecture, history, arts and culture.

This year’s theme is Art Deco Worldwide in honor of the upcoming 16th World Congress on Art Deco.

