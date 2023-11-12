MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, an occupied vehicle was struck outside an adult entertainment club in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to several ShotSpotter alerts outside ONE Gentlemen’s Club located on Northeast 79th Street and Third Court, just before 3 a.m., Sunday.

Detectives said no one was hurt.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.