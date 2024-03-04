SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida business held a special swimming celebration.

Ocaquatics swim school celebrated 30 years in business on Sunday.

The swim school hosted a dinner for the staff where the founder announced 50 long-term team members were receiving equity in the school.

“I really wanted to share some of the wealth that is generated by this business with the people who have made the magic happen, and they have grown this business, they’ve helped it succeed, and I’m really excited now to transition the business to their ownership,” said Miren Oca, founder of Ocaquatics swim school.

Those 50 team members will now own a stake in the company.

Camila Julian, who was worked at the company for 10 years, said she was shocked to hear the news.

“I have no words to say how I feel right now because I’m just very emotional,” said Julian. “This has been really amazing to share with everybody in this room, it’s just been an amazing journey and knowing that we’re all co-owners now just feels surreal.”

The business was started by Miren Oca, a single mom and entrepreneur. The swim school now has five locations in Miami-Dade and has taught more than one and a half million students.

