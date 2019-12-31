NWS issues dense fog advisory for all of South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Forecasters with the National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory across South Florida.

According to NWS Miami, the advisory will run through 9 a.m., Tuesday.

Dec 31: Dense Fog Advisory now in effect until 9 AM for all of South Florida and Gulf coastal waters. Dense fog producing sudden visibility drops to ¼-mile to near-zero visibility across South Florida this morning — creating very hazardous conditions for traveling. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/bVkLWMlDAb — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 31, 2019

The fog is producing visibility drops from a quarter of a mile to near-zero visibility, NWS reported.

Residents across Miami-Dade and Broward took to social media to share their photos and videos of the fog.

Drivers should keep a safe following distance in case they have to make sudden stops.

Hazard lights should be turned off and low beams turned on.

