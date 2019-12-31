NWS issues dense fog advisory for all of South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Forecasters with the National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory across South Florida.
According to NWS Miami, the advisory will run through 9 a.m., Tuesday.
The fog is producing visibility drops from a quarter of a mile to near-zero visibility, NWS reported.
Residents across Miami-Dade and Broward took to social media to share their photos and videos of the fog.
Drivers should keep a safe following distance in case they have to make sudden stops.
Hazard lights should be turned off and low beams turned on.
