NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames tore through a house in Northwest Miami-Dade, leading fire officials to deem the property unsafe.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 100th Street, just after 2:30 a.m., Saturday.

Hours later, cameras captured damage visible from the outside and a notice left on the property deeming it unsafe.

It’s unclear whether or not someone was home at the time the fire started.

