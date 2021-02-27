NW Miami-Dade homeowner speaks out after burglars ransack tented house, steal valuables

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida homeowner is reeling one day after she returned to her tented home to find it had been ransacked and burglarized.

Sharon Lucas said she found her Northwest Miami-Dade home in complete disarray, Friday night.

“When I walked in the house, everything was turned upside down,” she said. “The bed, the drawers. I don’t know; they destroyed everything.”

Lucas is grappling with the reality that her home of eight years was damaged, and her valuables had been stolen, taking 30 years of memories with them, and leaving them with a massive mess to clean up.

“It was a big hit to me, so I have to start from scratch,” she said.

The homeowner said she and her fiancé were away while the house was being fumigated.

“We had to deal with termites, so we had to get the house tented,” she said.

During that time, she said, thieves broke into the residence and also smashed the window of a car parked outside.

Lucas showed 7News where the burglars broke into her home.

“This is the room where they came in. They came through this window here,” she said.

Once inside, the homeowner said, they ransacked room after room, leaving the couple’s mattresses flipped, their dresser drawers yanked out and papers scattered.

“They flipped the bed upside down,” she said.

Lucas said they got away while stealing expensive valuables.

“They ended up taking a 50-inch TV, my safe with my jewelry,” she said.

She said the perpetrators also stole a sentimental gift from work, worth $3,000.

“My boss gave me a coin that is dear to me, for my 28 years at my job. They took it away,” she said as she held back tears.

Now, Lucas said, she’s living in fear and doesn’t know how to move on, knowing that whoever did this is still on the run.

​”They took my security away from me. Now I’m afraid to even be there now,” she said. “I don’t even want to be here, but I’m here, and I have to deal with this.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

