NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade homeowner said his house crumbling from the inside out and is in fear that it will collapse as more rain comes to the area.

The homeowner, who identified himself as Nelson, spoke to 7News on Saturday about his property along Northwest 55th Terrace.

“My house is collapsing. The insurance doesn’t want to pay to fix the house up,” he said.

Recent rummer storms have stirred up some major problems at the home.

“And the rain, it’s collapsing. The house is collapsing,” said Nelson.

The homeowner said pieces of stucco fell on top of him on Saturday.

“Look what happened to me. This fell off on my head,” he said as he pointed to a large hole in the ceiling. “I thought I was gone die, you know? The house was going to collapse.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews checked the homeowner out. Fortunately, he was not injured.

7News cameras captured Nelson as he swept away debris.

As he cleans up, the homeowner is trying to figure out what to do next.

“I need help. I cannot live on the street,” he said.

Miami-Dade County officials are giving Nelson a few days to make the necessary repairs before they deem his house unlivable.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are providing assistance to Nelson and his family.

