NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have put out a house fire in Northwest Miami-Dade that sparked while the homeowner was inside.

7News cameras captured a hole in the roof of charred residence along the 5000 block of Northwest 168th Terrace, late Tuesday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze after receiving a call at around 9:30 p.m.

7News has learned the homeowner was inside watching TV when the fire broke out. He was able to escape safely.

The blaze caused moderate damage to the structure.

There is no word on a possible cause.

