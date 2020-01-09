NW Miami-Dade daycare employee arrested for allegedly shaking, slapping baby

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A daycare employee has been arrested for allegedly shaking a baby boy four times and then slapping him at a daycare in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The arrest occurred at Thumbelina Academy located on the 8300 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue, at approximately 7 p.m., Wednesday.

According to an arrest report, a witness told police that Marta Jimenez, 58, violently shook an 11-month-old child and slapped him on the body and face that morning.

Jimenez denied the allegations, and one of the parents found the alleged incident hard to believe.

“This school is real good. This school is very, very good,” parent Shakida Massie said.

Massie’s 2-year-old daughter attends Thumbelina Academy, and she said she knows Jimenez well.

“She loved my kid. She loves kids, period,” Massie said. “That was the best teacher they ever had, so I don’t know why they said she hit on a kid because every time I come here, she don’t know if she played with kids. She loves kids.”

Jimenez has been arrested on one charge of child abuse with no great bodily harm. She bonded out of jail.

Thumbelina Academy did not comment on the incident.

