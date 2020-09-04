Nutrient pollution confirmed as cause of Biscayne Bay fish kill

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials have confirmed the cause of last month’s massive fish kill in Biscayne Bay.

According to the nonprofit Miami Waterkeeper, nutrient pollution from fertilizer runoff and sewage leaks led to the death of marine life in a green, murky Miami waterway, Aug. 10.

Officials said the only way to prevent this from happening again is to cut back on fertilizer use.

