SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Halloween spirit was thriving at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The hospital’s nurses and young patients had a fun day of dressing up in their spookiest costumes and trick-or-treating through the main lobby.

The holiday of doom and gloom bringing bright smiles to these kids’ faces in a yearly tradition that helps connects patients and families with their medical team.

“It’s really important to give them a sense of normalcy while they’re here at the hospital and they’re able to enjoy their holiday,” said Juliana Pereira for Nicklause Children’s Hospital.

“This is special to me because my family has been doing charities for hospitals for as long as I can remember,” said Coco Mastrangelo, a resident. “And ever since I moved to Florida, I wanted to do it at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital to help the children here.”

The kids were also treated to a Halloween parade and pumpkin decorating.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.