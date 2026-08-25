SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan is speaking out after he came to the rescue of a swimmer who became the victim of a shark attack off the Florida Keys.

Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, retired Army veteran and registered nurse Christopher Green described the tense moments after, authorities said, a 43-year-old man was bitten by the marine predator in the waters off Boca Grande Key, around 14 miles west of Key West.

Green said he was out boating with friends when he heard the call for help, Sunday afternoon.

“I heard the boat next to us holler for help, and it sounded serious,” he said.

Investigators said the swimmer had suffered a serious shark bite to his lower leg.

“I jumped up and started running. I saw that he had some arterial bleeding; anybody that knows that, it’s serious,” said Green.

Green and another nurse applied a tourniquet, which helped control the bleeding until rescuers arrived.

“We did our jobs as nurses and helped control the bleeding and get the the limb elevated, and we hollered for somebody to call the Coast Guard,” said Green.

With the Coast Guard alerted, the good Samaritans brought the victim back to Key West, where more help awaited.

“Definitely life-threatening. I coordinated with Sector Key West and [emergency medical services] to have them meet us at the pier and take care of the patient,” said U.S. Coast Guard Machine Technician 2nd Class Louis Bosc.

The victim was then airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in Southwest Miami-Dade for treatment.

Green said he’s just grateful he and his friends were there to help.

“All the friends that I had with me on that boat, they did an amazing job,” he said.

According to Monroe County officials, the man was in stable condition when he was transported.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he has not been identified.

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