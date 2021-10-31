SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As trick-or-treaters get ready to go door-to-door for the first time in two years, a South Florida frontline worker has a few suggestions for families to keep in mind in order to stay safe.

Malvina Duncan, a nurse at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade, said the return to in-person Halloween celebrations has revelers of all ages feeling excited.

“This Halloween, everybody is excited to be outdoors and be able to trick-or-treat again. I think the adults might be just as excited as the children,” she said.

Ghosts and goblins are back on the block this weekend, and this year, COVID protocols are just as important as the costumes.

“We want to continue to do the things we’ve been doing all year long, and that would include social distancing, limiting our groups to smaller groups, participating in things outside. Halloween is the perfect time to do everything outdoors,” said Duncan, “and always disinfect. Every time that you have any encounter, you want to go ahead and disinfect.”

While COVID safety might be at the top of parents’ lists, Duncan said they there are other things they should remember.

“A couple of tips to keep kids safe this Halloween include making sure they’re visible,” said Duncan. “That means flashlights, glow sticks, any way that’s going to make them visible to motorists.”

Parents should make sure their children’s costumes fit correctly and don’t cause them to trip or fall.

Officials also urge families to always check candy to make sure it’s safe.

Equally important is knowing when children have had enough goodies.

“Another thing is, we need to monitor their consumption,” said Duncan. “We don’t want bellyaches the next day.”

Moderation is key, in scares and eating candy.

