MIAMI (WSVN) - A 37-year-old nurse from Miami has been arrested after allegedly stealing from an elderly patient.

David Capote is facing charges of grand theft, credit card fraud, exploitation of the elderly and identity theft after stealing from an elderly patient under his care.

According to the arrest form, the investigation began when the victim, a patient at Jackson South Medical Center in Miami, reported several unauthorized charges on his Bank of America debit card. The victim had been a patient at the medical center from May 6 to May 11. Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from Walgreens, CVS and Walmart, revealing fraudulent transactions totaling $760.91 made using the victim’s debit card.

Upon comparing the footage, investigators identified an unknown subject appearing in the videos as David Capote, a nurse who had provided care to the victim during his hospital stay. Cellphone records further indicated Capote’s presence near the locations of the fraudulent transactions on May 11.

Capote was arrested on Tuesday, August 22, after law enforcement officers attempted to meet with him at his residence. Upon approach, Capote attempted to flee but was apprehended during a traffic stop.

He has been charged with multiple offenses related to theft, fraud, exploitation of the elderly and identity theft

