CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities will investigate a fiery crash involving a Tesla in Coral Gables that left a man and a woman dead.

7News cameras captured a makeshift memorial, filled with balloons, candles and flowers, near the intersection of Alhambra Circle and Coral Way, Saturday.

According to investigators, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were inside a Tesla Model 3 when the sedan slammed into a tree near the intersection, causing the car to burst into flames, Monday.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board posted a tweet saying the investigation “will focus on the operation of the vehicle and the post-crash fire that consumed the vehicle.”

NTSB investigators are set to arrive in South Florida on Monday to begin the investigation.

An attorney representing the family of the male victim released a statement that reads, “At this time, the family is grieving the loss of a tremendous young man. We continue to investigate the crash and all potential causes. The family wants to maintain their privacy and appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers.”

