NTSB meets to discuss FIU bridge collapse in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — The National Transportation Safety Board held a meeting probing the pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University in Washington, D.C.

The NTSB discussed everything from build design and construction plans to the project’s failures, shortcomings and oversights.

So far, the failures pointed out that no one involved with the construction of the pedestrian bridge recognized any errors and no one chose to close the road.

The meeting started with a few remarks about the lives lost.

“On behalf of my colleagues, NTSB, we would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who perished in this tragedy,” chairman Robert L. Sumwalt said.

The NTSB then kicked off their meeting to discuss the FIU bridge collapse that killed six and injured 10 others on March 15, 2018.

They did a presentation on the collapse. Images of the bridge and the evidence collected revealed that Figg’s design was flawed and didn’t follow established guidelines.

The visible cracks and lack of concern were a major topic of discussion.

“Would you agree that cracking of this scale in this type of structure is a clear indication that the intended load resisting mechanisms were failing?” Sumwalt asked.

The vice chairman raised the question: whose responsibility was it to close the bridge due to safety concerns?

“Who would have been responsible for saying, ‘Hey, we got a problem here, and we need to take a greater look at this and, potentially, just kind of stop, particularly when you put lives at stake?’” vice chairman Bruce Landsberg asked.

“All parties had implied authority to close on bridge and did not act on that authority,” Dan Walsh said.

The meeting also addressed FIU’s role in the bridge project.

“Do you think it’s appropriate for a school, granted an extremely good school, would have responsible charge of a major complex concrete project over a state-owned roadway that was high risk, with essentially Florida Department of Transportation being essentially hands-off because they never went, they never had an inspector on sight?” NTSB member Jennifer Homendy asked.

“We would agree with that,” Walsh replied.

The NTSB said the Florida Department of Transportation should have provided more oversight of the pedestrian bridge project. It was also recommended that they have more oversight responsibilities in future projects.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.