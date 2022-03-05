MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board have released their preliminary findings concerning a helicopter crash off Miami Beach that sent two women to the hospital.

NTSB officials on Friday said that investigators determined the chopper’s engine had lost power.

The pilot, Robert Arkin, was not seriously injured.

His wife Rachelle and her friend Morgan Geller were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

