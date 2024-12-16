NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An emotional exhibit is making its way to South Florida to combat antisemitism and remember the lives lost during the Hamas attack at Nova Music Festival.

The moment music stood still, a traveling memorial, was created by the co-founder of the Nova Music Festival.

“It’s a place to educate and it’s a place to fight hate, and it has nothing to do with religion or politics or taking sides. It’s what happened at a music festival,” said Ofir Amir, co-producer of Nova Exhibition.

Amir is also a survivor of the Hamas attack at the Israeli music festival that took place on Oct. 7th, 2023.

That day 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 abducted.

“All they were doing was trying to have a good time and enjoy. That’s the point of this exhibit. These were innocent civilians that were attacked and brutalized,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

Meiner is among a long list of South Florida leaders who will be at the Nova Exhibition on Thursday, taking a stand against antisemitism.

“We want people and spread the word, that people from all backgrounds should see what hate and evil, even in speech, what it could lead to,” said Meiner.

The exhibit is a walk-through of the grounds at the music festival. Everything from the chairs and tents, to the burned vehicles and bullet-riddled portable bathrooms, all actual items from the festival.

Videos of the horror will be played at every turn, many of them taken by the terrorists themselves.

“This exhibition shows in a, let’s say a miniature way, the atrocities of Oct. 7,” said Hannie Ricardo.

Ricardo’s 26-year-old daughter was among those killed.

“They were brutally murdered, they can’t speak, they can’t tell their story, so we need to do that,” said Ricardo.

The creators said the exhibit is also about hope and resilience.

“Everyone needs to see this. It’s not only for the memorial, it’s also to educate and fight hate and antisemitism. And so everyone needs to see this,” said Amir.

The Nova Music Festival community has since created The Nova Foundation to support survivors of the attack and their families.

The money from the exhibit ticket sales will go to The Nova Foundation.

The exhibit opens to the public on Wednesday.

For more information on the exhibit, click here.

