MIAMI (WSVN) - A local nonprofit is serving up an early Thanksgiving meal for people in need, Thursday night.

As part of “Give Miami Day,” Nourish Miami teamed up with MSC Cruises to feed nearly 150 members of the homeless community at Greater Bethel Church in Miami’s Overtown section.

They say the dinner is their way of giving back to the community while also putting food that would’ve otherwise been thrown out to better use.

“The thing that we find important is that we see this abundance, in Miami, of food that might otherwise go to waste so we’re able to repurpose that food and provide it to people who are in need of food. This afternoon’s dinner is almost all donated food, I think the only thing we really had to purchase was some turkeys,” said John Barker with Nourish Miami.

A team of around 50 chefs and staff have been preparing the feast since Wednesday, and will keep making finishing touches until dinner is served.

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