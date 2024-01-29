MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A very special centennial celebration was held for one South Florida senior.

Family and friends came together to throw a birthday bash for Reatha Walker, who turned 105 years old on Sunday.

The party was held at the Omega Activity Center in Miami Gardens.

Speaking with 7News, the honoree described her feelings on the big day.

“Nothing but love,” she said. “I feel overwhelmed today, ’cause today is my God and my birthday, and I appreciate every one that is here.”

A very special gift was presented to Walker: a proclamation that her birthday, Jan. 28 will henceforth be known as Reatha Walker Day.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.