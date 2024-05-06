MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Secretary of the U.S. Navy Carlos Del Toro, and Matthew Lewis, Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, will hold a news conference Monday to announce the launch of Norwegian Cruise Line Fleet Week Miami.

The event series, spanning from May 5 to 12, is set to showcase a lineup of public activities, including free ship tours at PortMiami, and performances by the Navy and Marine Corps bands.

Fleet Week officially kicked off on Sunday at the Frost Museum of Science with a festive atmosphere as guests enjoyed a performance by the U.S. Navy Band. The event provided an opportunity for the public to interact with sailors and Marines, alongside engaging in real K-9 training demonstrations.

“We’re really excited to have the Navy here, because this is the first time in a long time Fleet Week has been here in Miami,” stated Dr. Cassie Freund, director of science communication at Frost Science, at Sunday’s kickoff event. “Being a city right on the ocean, the Navy is an important aspect of our community, and it’s important to us that they’re here to demonstrate all the different kinds of science.”

The week-long celebration aims to enhance community engagement with the armed forces and provide educational experiences that highlight the military’s role in science and maritime security.

Over 3,000 members of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard will participate in Fleet Week events across South Florida, bringing four Navy ships to PortMiami for public tours.

