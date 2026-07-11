MIAMI (WSVN) - With the Vikings invading South Florida, many were seeing double in Miami.

Dozens of locals and Norwegian doppelgangers gathered to participate in an “Erling Haaland” look-alike contest in Brickell.

The event was organized by digital creator Emma Kate Willman, who’s gone viral for her own striking resemblance to the Norwegian soccer star.

The big winner of the lookalike contest was Norway fan Per Olav Tegnander.

“I’m just here on vacation, you know I’m having fun, playing football with my friends, so it’s nice to score some goals and eat some steak,” said Tegnander.

“I mean, he’s like an identical twin; he looks more like Haaland than I do,” said William.

The prize was two tickets for Saturday’s quarterfinal match, so the winner is now at Miami Stadium.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.