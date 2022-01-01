NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Walmart location in Northwest Miami-Dade has temporarily closed for cleaning.

The Walmart store near the area of Northwest 32nd Avenue and 79th Street, closed its doors at around 2 p.m. on Saturday to allow crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

According to a statement from the company, they chose to temporarily close the store in an effort to work against the pandemic following the recent increases in COVID-19 cases.

The location will be closed through Sunday, and will reopen the store to customers on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.