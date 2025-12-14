NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade home was severely burned after an e-bike burst into flames Saturday, with no fatalities reported.

Josue Paz, the son of the homeowner, said that one of his birthday gifts caused the fire that took his home. The incident happened near the 181st block of Northwest 53rd Street.

“The bike was right here and it just exploded upwards and I was just asleep and I woke up immediately like that and I just had to get everybody out.” said Paz.

City of Miami Fire Rescue rushed in and fought the alleged e-bike fire afterward, subduing it in minutes.

“All my birthday gifts got destroyed, all my clothes got destroyed. All my shoes got destroyed. Everything of mine got destroyed.” said Paz.

Everyone in the home was safely removed before the fire spread out of control, but Paz’s five family members and dog have been displaced.

“As you can see the bike that caught on fire, these are the remains of it.” said Paz.

However, Paz said that he was grateful that he and his loved ones made it out alive.

“It’s upsetting, but we’ve got the most important thing which is life you know.” said Paz.

The American Red Cross has stepped in to help the Paz family, and investigators are working on determining the cause of the fire.

