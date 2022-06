NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A no-swim advisory in Northeast Miami-Dade has been lifted.

Officials announced Friday that it is now safe to swim in Maule Lake, Greynolds Park and Oleta River.

The advisory was issued last week due to a wastewater pipe break in Miami Gardens.

The pipe has been repaired.

