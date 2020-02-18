Northeast Miami-Dade home catches fire twice

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New video footage has been released of a fire fight at a home that caught fire twice in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The flames sparked at a house near Northeast 12th Avenue and Northeast 214th Street, Monday night.

Firefighters worked quickly to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby structures.

Officials said the flames restarted Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

