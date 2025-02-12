MIAMI (WSVN) - The northbound lanes on Interstate 95 near the Golden Glades have reopened following a fatal crash that prompted a closure.

The closure brought traffic to a slow crawl and all northbound traffic was forced to exit at Northwest 167th Street.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a man has died after crashing into an excavator.

The car was traveling on a road that had a sharp right turn and the driver apparently failed to maneuver the turn, crashing into the center median and going-off road into a construction site, where it collided into the excavator.

The victim’s body was taken to the Medical Examiners Office and the car was towed away from the scene.

Drivers can still expect to see some delays in the area.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.