Northbound I-95 lanes to close at I-395 for construction

MIAMI (WSVN) - All northbound Interstate 95 lanes will be closed at I-395 for construction work as part of the Design-Build Project.

The lanes will be closed on Tuesday and Thursday between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Drivers who want to continue north on I-95 will need to access the eastbound I-395 ramp, then exit at Northeast Second Avenue/Biscayne Boulevard; turn right at Northeast Second Avenue, then turn right at Northeast 11th Street; and turn right at Northeast First Avenue, then access the ramp to I-95 to continue north.

The northbound ramps to westbound State Road 836 and eastbound I-395 will remain open.

