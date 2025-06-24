MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers traveling through a busy stretch of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County will see major changes starting Tuesday night.

The northbound exit ramp to Northwest 151st Street will close for a full year as part of the Golden Glades Interchange reconstruction project.

In addition to the closure, all northbound lanes will shift to the left between Northwest 144th and 155th streets.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the work is aimed at widening I-95 and easing future traffic congestion in the area.

Motorists are urged to expect delays and use caution while adjusting to the new traffic patterns.

