Northbound closures of I-95 near downtown Miami to go into effect

MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers should expect major driving detours near downtown Miami this week.

From Tuesday through Thursday, all Interstate 95 northbound lanes from I-395 to I-195 will be completely closed from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

The closures are part of a multi-million dollar construction project that will last for about three weeks.

For a complete mapping of the closings and detours northbound of I-95, click here.

