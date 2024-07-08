NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered a North Miami-Dade medical center to stop performing mammograms and to notify patients.

According to the Miami Herald, North Shore Medical Center may have performed inaccurate mammograms over a two-year period.

The FDA’s review reportedly found the images failed to meet standards.

Patients who received mammogram screenings from March 14, 2022, to March 14, 2024, should test again.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.