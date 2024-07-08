NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered the North Miami-Dade Medical Center to stop performing mammograms and to notify patients.

According to the Miami Herald, the North Shore Hospital may have performed inaccurate mammograms over a two year period.

The FDA’s review reportedly found the images failed to meet standards.

Patients who received mammogram screenings from March 14, 2022 to March 14, 2024 should test again.

