NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of North Miami is expected to usher in a new era of leadership as Cherise Gause takes the oath of office as the newly appointed Police Chief.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Gause’s wealth of experience and trailblazing achievements make her a formidable addition to the city’s law enforcement team.

Gause’s journey in law enforcement was marked by significant milestones. She made history as the first-ever Haitian American woman to join the ranks of the Miami Police Department and she will become the fourth woman to hold the distinguished position among the 34 police departments scattered across Miami-Dade County.

The official swearing-in ceremony for Gause is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.

