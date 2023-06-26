NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - In South Florida, everyone is surrounded by water, but there are quite a few children who don’t know how to swim.

A new program honoring two brothers who recently lost their lives hopes to change that.

“That’s how you blow bubbles,” said a swimming instructor.

It starts with the bubbles, but it ends with knowing how to swim.

“We plan to give swimming lessons from June 26 to July 26,” said Nadege Vilsaint, executive director of the non-profit Prosperity Social and Community Development Group.

It’s a new free swim camp at North Miami Thomas Sasso Park.

“This swimming lesson is with great honor, in memory of Andrew and Alex,” said Vilsaint.

The camp was created after 13-year-old twins, Alex and Andrew Paul, who didn’t know how to swim, drowned in April.

One brother fell into the lake at Arthur Woodard Park in northwest Miami-Dade. The other went in trying to save him, both ended up drowning.

Through an English-Creole translator, the boys’ father said he’s hopeful this swim camp will save lives.

“This was a horrible tragedy in our family, but we’re very happy to see that we’re doing something about it, to not make this tragedy affect any other families,” continued the father.

Florida is ranked third for unintentional drowning deaths for kids under 18.

“Every child in the city of North Miami and Miami-Dade County should learn how to swim,” said North Miami District Four Councilman Pierre Charles.

The A and A Swimming Institute will also educate parents and caregivers about drowning risks and how to be safe around water.

“All these young people that we see today, are on the path for fun and safety,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava.

The program in North Miami will teach over 100 students how to swim this summer.



