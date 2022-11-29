NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young adult male, identified by North Miami Senior High’s football coach as the team’s quarterback, died after suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified by the coach as 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson, was shot sometime after 1 p.m. at 165 Sierra Drive, Tuesday, in North Miami-Dade.

Stevenson was only a junior at the high school.

“It stings,” said Gerald Cox, coach, “but in a way, it’s just another young one that, you know, as a coach, don’t really like being in this spot, and this is my third one in the last few months, so it’s not fun. Especially when they have talent, and they do everything you asked them to do.”

Cox was one of the many who gathered outside Stevenson’s home.

“Yeah, he was my quarterback. He was my star quarterback,” he said. “He took us to the playoffs, good kid, did everything we asked him to do.”

Stevenson was said to have died at the scene by the time authorities arrived.

Witnesses in the area told police they saw several people running from the scene on foot.

After a search of the scene, no weapons were found on or near the victim.

It remains unknown whether the victim lived in the area or where he was shot.

Police are also not sure if the people that allegedly ran from the scene are connected to this incident.

Part of Sierra Drive remains blocked off as police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this young man’s death, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

