NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami residents faced devastating impacts from heavy downpours this week, with homes destroyed, streets flooded, and residents left with nowhere to go.

The deluge brought 6 inches of water into homes on Northeast 144th Street, soaking and soiling belongings. Many residents are unable to return to their homes, forced to sit back and watch as the water rises.

“We’re on a septic system, so everything comes up,” one resident said.

The heavy flooding left cars stalled and roads impassable. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has been actively checking on people in the affected areas, including Northeast 14th Avenue.

“It’s catastrophic, it’s very bad,” a resident described the situation.

7Skyforce captured footage of a dramatic rescue in North Miami, where a woman was stuck inside her car. As the area continues to grapple with the aftermath, many residents are shocked by what they are witnessing. They are now trying to figure out what’s next before another round of heavy rain hits.

“We are going to get sandbags,” one resident said, preparing for the incoming weather.

The community is bracing for more challenges as the forecast predicts additional rainfall.

Residents are urged to stay informed through local media and official channels for updates on weather conditions and safety measures.

