North Miami residents apply for coronavirus-related rent relief

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of North Miami is offering some rent relief to residents who are having trouble paying the bills due to economic complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

7SkyForce HD flew over the government building at Northwest 15th Avenue and 135th Street where people lined up for hours to pick up an application at the Joe Celestine Community Center to possibly be selected for a relief program.

Residents arrived before sunrise Wednesday for a chance to get some assistance for up to two months of rent.

“Well, hopefully, they’ll try to get some relief, at least, with paying our rent,” resident Erica Medlar said. “I’ve been out of work since March 20, and it’s been a little difficult.”

“Because I can’t pay my rent — I got three months’ rent to pay, I’m not working, I lost my job — and that I got no choice, this thing will help us,” resident Pierre Morancy said.

The city also approved a program to help residents pay their water bills.

The applications are due May 29, and applicants will be selected via a lottery system.

