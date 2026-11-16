NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Police Department hosted a turkey giveaway for residents ahead of Thanksgiving.

Officers handed out turkeys and other holiday items for those who are struggling to afford them during the holiday.

Three-hundred turkeys were handed out by the police department on Monday.

City officials are expected to hand out 3,000 of them to residents between now and Thanksgiving Day.

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