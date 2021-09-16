NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A little boy received a super celebration.

North Miami Police pulled out all the stops to host a superhero-themed birthday party for Eli Payne.

The department teamed up with the Mystic Force Foundation charity to make it a day to remember for the 6-year-old who’s battling cancer.

He enjoyed taking pictures with superhero officers, had silly string fights, a Spider-Man cake, and lots of balloons.

“Just the support that he’s been given, he’s blown away,” said mother Rachel Payne. “We didn’t know what to expect coming here today. We thought we were just getting a ride, and this has just blown his mind. It really made the day for a 6-year-old, for sure.”

Eli then got a ride in a gold police car to the Heroes Hangout Center, a place for childhood cancer fighters, for more fun activities.

