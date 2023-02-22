NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children and an adult had to be transported to the hospital after an unattended SUV reversed into them, according to police.

Tuesday night, the SUV could be seen on the sidewalk with crime scene tape surrounding it, on Northeast Sixth Avenue, between 123rd and 124th streets, in North Miami.

As of 10 p.m., the intersection remains closed, as the investigation continues, but the SUV was seen being towed away.

“The SUV was parked in front of the business. As the driver went inside the business, for unknown reasons, the SUV rolled backwards, and it struck an adult and two juveniles,” said North Miami Police detective Richard Torres. “As of right now, nobody’s been charged.”

At least one of the victim’s was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Despite the gravity of the transport and the bloody scene, all victims, police said, are in stable condition.

This happened just after 7 p.m., said police, and North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene.

Police have yet to identify anyone responsible for leaving the SUV unattended.

