NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) -

The North Miami Police Department held an annual event on Monday to raise awareness about autism.

North Miami PD unveiled several cruisers wrapped in puzzle pieces as a show of support for individuals on the autism spectrum.

The event is hosted to educate the general public about the importance of understanding what it means for individuals on the autism spectrum and their families.

“This year we have over 26 different agencies from Miami-Dade and Broward, also the fire department. Everyone is here showing support. It feels amazing. It feels like everyone is really starting to understand how important this is,” said North Miami Police Sgt. Rocio Torres.

Officers went on a cruiser caravan throughout Miami-Dade County and stopped at several schools along the way.

