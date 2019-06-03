North Miami officer who shot unarmed behavioral therapist rejects plea deal

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami Police officer who shot an unarmed behavioral therapist during a stand off has rejected a plea deal.

Officer Jonathan Aledda appeared in court Monday to enter a plea for his misdemeanor charge of culpable negligence.

Prosecutors wanted Aledda to plead guilty to the charge, receive one year of probation and lose his police certification, but he refused.

The charge stems from the case in which he shot Charles Kinsey, a behavioral therapist, back in 2016.

Cellphone video taken just moments before the shots were fired showed Kinsey laying on the ground with his arms in the air.

He was heard telling officers that his client with autism was holding a toy truck.

Earlier this year, a jury acquitted Aledda on a culpable negligence charge. However, he still faces two counts of attempted manslaughter and one count of misdemeanor culpable negligence.

