NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A man living in North Miami celebrated his 106th birthday with his family and community.

The North Miami Golden Silver Seniors Program hosted the party for Astoud Georges Benjamin, who friends and family affectionately know as “Papa.”

He spent the day surrounded by family, as they enjoyed music, dancing, food and birthday cake.

North Miami Police also led a drive-by salute outside his community home with Astoud watching on.

“I leave everything in God’s hands, because when you are a pure act, God knows what you want, he will do exactly what he has to do for him,” Etionna Benjamin, his daughter, said what she believes is his secret to reaching 106.

Astoud was born in Haiti in 1919. He moved to the United States 23 years ago and has called North Miami his home since then.

