NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A big birthday celebration was held for a longtime North Miami resident.

Astoud Georges Benjamin celebrated his 105th birthday on Friday.

Benjamin has lived in North Miami for the last 22 years.

He cut up the dance floor Friday morning at his birthday celebration surrounded by his children and even great-great-grandchildren.

His birthday cake was decorated with his nickname “Papa,” which many in the community lovingly call him.

Benjamin said the key to longevity is being kind to others and being at service.

