NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary water boil advisory is in effect for North Miami as of Wednesday following a water main break.

The break occurred in the area of Northeast Third Court and 131st Street on Tuesday.

Officials are now urging residents in the affected area and nearby 135th Street to boil their water before using it as the break may have compromised the water quality.

It is unknown when the city will lift the notice.

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