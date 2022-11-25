NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami held a festive celebration in the streets this Thanksgiving.

The city on Thursday hosted its 47th annual Winter National Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Revelers of all ages came out to City Hall to enjoy the show. It’s a traditional way to start the festivities for some families.

“It’s one of our traditions; we love it,” said attendee Leris Ocean. “We actually make this a habit to come here early in the morning, to go ahead and prepare, watch the parade, and then we prepare for Thanksgiving dinner “

“I brought my kids. Well, actually, my wife and I, we marched in it, and then we brought our kids in the strollers when they were small kids,” said attendee Dan Davidson, “and then now they’ve grown up, they’ve had their grandkids, and we just keep coming every year.”

The parade featured grand marshal and Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning, as well as high school marching bands and floats.

