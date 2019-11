NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of North Miami held its 45th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Patrons experienced a morning of fun along Northeast 125th Street from Sixth to 12th avenues, Thursday.

The parade included 60 different floats as well as bands and dancers that performed for all to enjoy.

It is South Florida’s only Thanksgiving parade.

