NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami home was boarded up to cover a hole caused by a driver who came crashing into the living room.

The living room wall of the residence, located near Northwest 123rd Street and 10th Avenue, has been replaced with plywood while the house is being repaired.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon when a driver lost control of her white Kia SUV and ended up inside the home.

The driver suffered an eye injury, but wad otherwise OK. No one inside the home was hurt during the crash.

Police are attempting to determine why the driver lost control.

A GoFundMe page was created by the family who lives in the home to help with any repairs. If you’d like to donate, click here.

