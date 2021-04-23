North Miami-Dade shed destroyed in overnight fire

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames tore through and destroyed a shed in North Miami-Dade.

Drone video shared by a 7News viewer showed the burning structure in the area of Northwest Second Terrace and 133rd Court, early Friday morning.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word from officials as to what sparked the overnight fire.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.